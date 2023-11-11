Girona have extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to five points after they came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Rayo went ahead from Álvaro García's goal in the sixth minute, but Girona striker Artem Dovbyk equalised three minutes before half-time when he was set up by countryman Viktor Tsyhankov for a team-high seventh goal of the season.

Winger Sávio put the visitors ahead in the 65th when he finished off a Dovbyk shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Girona have now amassed 11 wins in 13 games and remain ahead of second-place Real Madrid.

Girona, who two seasons ago were in the second division, are partly controlled by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi ownership even though they has one of the lowest payrolls in the league of just €51 million ($54m).