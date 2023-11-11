- Dani Carvajal (3')
- Vinícius Júnior (42', 49')
- Rodrygo (50', 84')
- Hugo Duro (88')
Vinicius and Rodrygo score twice as Madrid thrash Valencia
Vinicius Junior grabs his brace on nice finish
Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid a 3-0 lead with an outside-the-box finish vs. Valencia.
Brazilian duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they both scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.
Madrid opened the scoring in the third minute, as full back Dani Carvajal unleashed a volley from the edge of the box and Vinícius extended their lead in the 42nd minute when he attempted a diving header but scored with his shoulder.
Vinícius struck again shortly after halftime with a shot from range and Rodrygo netted twice after that to put a gloss on the scoreline. Striker Hugo Duro scored Valencia's consolation goal two minutes from time.
Madrid are second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona.
Game Information
- Referees:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Spanish LALIGA Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Girona
|13
|11
|1
|1
|+15
|34
|Real Madrid
|13
|10
|2
|1
|+19
|32
|Barcelona
|12
|8
|3
|1
|+12
|27
|Atletico Madrid
|11
|8
|1
|2
|+15
|25
|Athletic Club
|13
|7
|3
|3
|+8
|24
|Real Sociedad
|13
|6
|4
|3
|+7
|22
|Real Betis
|12
|5
|5
|2
|+1
|20
|Las Palmas
|13
|5
|3
|5
|-1
|18
|Valencia
|13
|5
|3
|5
|-2
|18
|Rayo Vallecano
|13
|4
|6
|3
|-2
|18
|Getafe
|13
|3
|7
|3
|-2
|16
|Osasuna
|13
|4
|2
|7
|-6
|14
|Villarreal
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|12
|Alavés
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-6
|12
|Sevilla
|11
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|11
|Cádiz
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-7
|10
|Mallorca
|12
|1
|6
|5
|-6
|9
|Celta Vigo
|13
|1
|4
|8
|-10
|7
|Granada
|13
|1
|4
|8
|-12
|7
|Almería
|13
|0
|3
|10
|-20
|3