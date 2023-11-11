Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid a 3-0 lead with an outside-the-box finish vs. Valencia.

Brazilian duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they both scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

Madrid opened the scoring in the third minute, as full back Dani Carvajal unleashed a volley from the edge of the box and Vinícius extended their lead in the 42nd minute when he attempted a diving header but scored with his shoulder.

Vinícius struck again shortly after halftime with a shot from range and Rodrygo netted twice after that to put a gloss on the scoreline. Striker Hugo Duro scored Valencia's consolation goal two minutes from time.

Madrid are second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona.