Joao Felix gives Barcelona needed win over Atletico Madrid
1:06
João Félix scores against his former club to put Barca ahead
João Félix chips the keeper to put Barcelona on top of his former club Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona's Joao Felix scored in the first half to secure a hard-fought 1-0 home win against his valiant parent club Atletico Madrid in a compelling LaLiga clash on Sunday.
The Portuguese, on loan at Barca, netted with a fine finish over goalkeeper Jan Oblak from a counter-attack in the 28th minute and the hosts held on against Diego Simeone's side.
Barcelona moved above Atletico into third place on 34 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona.
Atletico are fourth on 31 points with a game in hand.
Game Information
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
3:00 PM, December 3, 2023Coverage: ESPN+
Barcelona, Spain
Over/Under: 2.5
Attendance: 34,568
- Referees:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Spanish LALIGA Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Real Madrid
|15
|12
|2
|1
|+24
|38
|Girona
|15
|12
|2
|1
|+16
|38
|Barcelona
|15
|10
|4
|1
|+14
|34
|Atletico Madrid
|14
|10
|1
|3
|+17
|31
|Athletic Club
|15
|8
|4
|3
|+12
|28
|Real Sociedad
|15
|7
|5
|3
|+8
|26
|Real Betis
|15
|6
|7
|2
|+2
|25
|Las Palmas
|15
|6
|3
|6
|0
|21
|Valencia
|15
|5
|4
|6
|-3
|19
|Getafe
|15
|4
|7
|4
|-3
|19
|Rayo Vallecano
|15
|4
|7
|4
|-6
|19
|Villarreal
|15
|4
|4
|7
|-4
|16
|Alavés
|15
|4
|4
|7
|-5
|16
|Osasuna
|15
|4
|3
|8
|-8
|15
|Sevilla
|14
|2
|7
|5
|0
|13
|Mallorca
|15
|1
|8
|6
|-7
|11
|Cádiz
|14
|2
|5
|7
|-10
|11
|Celta Vigo
|14
|1
|5
|8
|-10
|8
|Granada
|15
|1
|4
|10
|-16
|7
|Almería
|15
|0
|4
|11
|-21
|4
