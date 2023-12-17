- Jude Bellingham (25')
- Rodrygo (37')
- Brahim Díaz (64')
- Luka Modric (68')
- José Luis Morales (54')
Real Madrid cruise past Villarreal with Modric masterclass
Real Madrid puts up 4 in win over Villarreal
Real Madrid shines as they get the 4-1 win over Villarreal at home.
Luka Modric demonstrated his enduring value to Real Madrid by providing a goal and a brilliant assist in their 4-1 home win over Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Croatia midfielder lifted a fine first-touch cross from the edge of the box in the 25th minute to meet Jude Bellingham who leapt to nod in a superb header just out of reach of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.
Rodrygo extended Real's lead with a close-range strike from a Modric corner in the 37th minute but Jose Morales pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 54th with a tidy finish after a counter-attack.
Brahim Diaz scored the third goal for the home side in the 64th minute with a fine individual effort and Modric added his goal four minutes later, striking a loose ball inside the box.
Real moved to the top of the standings with 42 points, one ahead of Girona who have a game in hand and host lowly Alaves on Monday.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Spanish LALIGA Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Real Madrid
|17
|13
|3
|1
|+27
|42
|Girona
|16
|13
|2
|1
|+18
|41
|Barcelona
|17
|10
|5
|2
|+12
|35
|Atletico Madrid
|16
|11
|1
|4
|+16
|34
|Athletic Club
|17
|9
|5
|3
|+14
|32
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|6
|3
|+11
|30
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|9
|2
|+2
|27
|Getafe
|17
|6
|7
|4
|+1
|25
|Las Palmas
|17
|7
|4
|6
|+1
|25
|Valencia
|17
|5
|5
|7
|-4
|20
|Rayo Vallecano
|17
|4
|8
|5
|-7
|20
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|4
|8
|-7
|19
|Alavés
|16
|4
|4
|8
|-6
|16
|Villarreal
|17
|4
|4
|9
|-10
|16
|Mallorca
|17
|2
|9
|6
|-6
|15
|Cádiz
|17
|2
|8
|7
|-10
|14
|Sevilla
|16
|2
|7
|7
|-4
|13
|Celta Vigo
|17
|2
|7
|8
|-9
|13
|Granada
|17
|1
|5
|11
|-17
|8
|Almería
|17
|0
|5
|12
|-22
|5