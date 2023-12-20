Sergi Roberto tallies his second goal of the game to restore Barcelona's lead on Almeria.

Two second-half goals from Sergi Roberto rescued a 3-2 home win for champions Barcelona against bottom side Almeria in LaLiga on Wednesday, putting an end to their three-game winless run in all competitions as they head into the Christmas break.

Barcelona dominated the first half, but squandered the vast majority of their 15 chances -- five of them on target -- and the game was level at half-time after Almeria forward Leo Baptistao cancelled out the opener from Raphinha.

Raphinha had given Barcelona the lead in the 33rd minute, netting a rebound from close range, after Almeria keeper Luis Maximiano denied a header from defender Ronald Araujo following a corner.

But the visitors equalised shortly before the break when Baptistao scored with a chipped finish, a goal which was initially ruled out for offside but the referee reversed his decision after a VAR check.

Roberto restored the lead for Barca at the hour mark, nodding home a corner, before Edgar Gonzalez found another leveller for Almeria and then Roberto put Barcelona again in front, nutmegging Maximiano from close range.

Barcelona moved up to third on 38 points from 18 games. They are six points behind leaders Girona and four adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, who visit Real Betis and Alaves respectively on Thursday.

Almeria, still winless in LaLiga this season, remain bottom on five points.