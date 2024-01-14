Girona's LaLiga title hopes take a hit after a 0-0 draw against bottom of the league Almeria.

Surprise LaLiga leaders Girona were left frustrated after being held to a goalless draw by bottom side Almeria on Sunday and ending the contest with 10 men as Aleix Garcia was shown a straight red-card late in the second half.

With Real Madrid playing in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia later on Sunday, Girona climbed back to the top of the standings with 49 points, one ahead second-placed Real and eight clear Barca in third.

Girona held a little over 55% of possession but were bereft of ideas and barely threatened their opponents, registering only one shot on target during the entire game.

They were lucky to salvage a point in a match a wasteful Almeria were the superior side but failed to score.