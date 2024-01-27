- Javi Muñoz (53')
- Vinícius Júnior (65')
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (84')
Tchouaméni scores late to give Madrid win over Las Palmas
Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni came off the bench and scored a late header to snatch a 2-1 come from behind win at Las Palmas to take his side top of LaLiga on Saturday.
After a lacklustre first-half, Real were shocked by the hosts in the 53rd minute when Javi Munoz tapped in from close-range after Sandro burst up the right and sent over a low cross.
However Real hit back in the 65th minute with a point-blank strike by Vinícius Júnior before Tchouaméni grabbed the winner six minutes before the end of normal time with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner.
Real lead LaLiga on 54 points after 21 games, two ahead of second-placed Girona who will play their 22nd league game of the season at Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Game Information
- Referees:
- César Soto Grado
Spanish LALIGA Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Real Madrid
|21
|17
|3
|1
|+31
|54
|Girona
|21
|16
|4
|1
|+26
|52
|Barcelona
|20
|13
|5
|2
|+16
|44
|Atlético Madrid
|20
|13
|2
|5
|+17
|41
|Athletic Club
|21
|12
|5
|4
|+17
|41
|Real Sociedad
|22
|9
|9
|4
|+11
|36
|Valencia
|21
|9
|5
|7
|+3
|32
|Las Palmas
|22
|9
|4
|9
|+3
|31
|Real Betis
|21
|7
|10
|4
|0
|31
|Getafe
|20
|6
|8
|6
|-2
|26
|Alavés
|22
|7
|5
|10
|-5
|26
|Osasuna
|20
|7
|4
|9
|-6
|25
|Rayo Vallecano
|21
|5
|9
|7
|-8
|24
|Villarreal
|21
|5
|5
|11
|-14
|20
|Mallorca
|21
|3
|11
|7
|-6
|20
|Celta Vigo
|21
|3
|8
|10
|-10
|17
|Sevilla
|21
|3
|7
|11
|-9
|16
|Cádiz
|21
|2
|9
|10
|-16
|15
|Granada
|21
|2
|5
|14
|-20
|11
|Almería
|22
|0
|6
|16
|-28
|6