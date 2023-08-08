Wigan's Thelo Aasgaard misses his penalty kick as Wrexham punches their ticket to the next round.

Wrexham progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating Wigan Athletic 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes at their SToK Cae Ras stadium on Tuesday.

The Welsh side came out on top after scoring all four of their penalties while Wigan duo Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard both fired their efforts high over the crossbar.

Wrexham were making their first appearance in the EFL Cup in 16 years, following their promotion from the National League to EFL League Two last season. But they more held their own against their League One opponents, despite the clubs being separated by three divisions just a few months ago.

After a storied rise under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham could now have another high-profile occasion to look forward to in round two, when most Premier League teams will enter the competition.

Wrexham celebrate their victory over Wigan on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

In a first half of few chances, it was Wrexham who had the best looks at goal.

Forwards Jake Bickerstaff and Ollie Palmer both put efforts over the bar from crosses into the box, before Callum McFadzean failed to find the target from point-blank range after Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle parried a long-range effort from James Jones straight into his path.

Another similar chance came and went for the hosts at the start of the second half. This time Bickerstaff's effort was blocked by Tickle and Jordan Davies was unable to make the most of the rebound as the Wigan goalkeeper again did enough to keep the ball at bay.

Wigan had a golden chance to snatch the win late in normal time but Charlie Wyke headed over from the center of the box in the 88th minute to leave penalties to decide who moved onto the second round.

Luke Young, Elliot Lee, Thomas O'Connor and Sam Dalby all converted their efforts for Wrexham to seal their progress.