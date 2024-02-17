Kylian Mbappé and Lucas Hernández scored second-half goals to earn leaders Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win at Nantes and extend their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to 17 matches on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's side moved on to 53 points, 14 clear of second-placed Nice who lost 1-0 at Lyon on Friday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Hernandez opened the scoring with PSG's first shot on target in the 60th minute with a long-range strike that Nantes' Moussa Sissoko deflected into the top corner past his goalkeeper.

Substitute Mbappé doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute, the France striker's 21st league goal of the campaign confirming his position as Ligue 1's top scorer this season.