Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Ecuador in Argentina's World Cup qualifying victory. Getty Images

Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champions Argentina were dominant in possession, but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough.

Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick in the 77th minute.

The result continues an impressive run for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side and his talisman Messi, who has now scored in his last eight matches played for Argentina and is tied with Luis Suarez on 29 for the most all time in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Argentina also extended their unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifying to 22 games, with their last loss coming against Bolivia in 2017.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

The South American federation plays an 18-game qualifying schedule, with six of 10 teams earning bids to the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026 -- hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.