2023-24 English Carabao Cup, Second Round
- Noni Madueke (45'+1' Pen)
- Enzo Fernández (72')
- James Tilley (19' Pen)
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup
Chelsea survived an early scare as they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
The League Two visitors took a shock lead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute through James Tilley after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Harry Pell inside the box.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Chelsea continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession but failed to make it count until they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Noni Madueke, which the England under-21 forward converted in first-half stoppage time.
Substitute Enzo Fernandez grabbed the winner for the hosts in the 72nd minute with his first goal for the club.
Game Information
Stamford Bridge
2:45 PM, August 30, 2023
London, England
Attendance: 37,794
- Referees:
- Tony Harrington
Carabao Cup News
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup
Chelsea survived an early scare as they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Burley: This Tottenham squad is not good or deep enough
Craig Burley gives his thoughts on Tottenham's exit from the Carabao Cup in the second round.