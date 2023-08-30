Chelsea survived an early scare as they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The League Two visitors took a shock lead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute through James Tilley after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Harry Pell inside the box.

Chelsea continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession but failed to make it count until they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Noni Madueke, which the England under-21 forward converted in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez grabbed the winner for the hosts in the 72nd minute with his first goal for the club.