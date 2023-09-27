Alexander Isak taps in from two yards out to make it Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City.

Alexander Isak scored a second-half winner as last season's finalists Newcastle United dumped eight times winners Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup 1-0 in a third round clash at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Leaving star starters Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden on the bench, Man City still dominated the first half without making its possession count with a goal.

Isak struck in the 53rd for Newcastle which also made sweeping lineup changes to rest key players for another midweek fixture sandwiched between two Champions League challenges.

The goal was created by Joelinton's dribble into and across the penalty area past four City defenders before squaring a pass that found Isak alone at the far post.

Foden and Jeremy Doku came on in the second half, but could not find a leveler as Haaland stayed on the bench among the unused substitutes.

Julian Alvarez had two good chances, one shot denied by Nick Pope's outstretched foot, for City who had 68% of the possession but still fewer shots on target than Newcastle.

"It was a game of two halves for us," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. "First half was tough. I thought we didn't play particularly well, but defended well in that first period because we didn't have a lot of the ball.

"In the second half we were excellent in most aspects, defensively and offensively, we attacked really well and probably deserved to win in the end."

It was the third year in a row that City, winners four times in a row from 2018 to 2021, had gone out of the competition early.

Newcastle lost in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United last season and will now face Erik ten Hag's side in the fourth round this year following the results of the draw on Wednesday.