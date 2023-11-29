FC Copenhagen earned a goalless draw at already-qualified Bayern Munich in their Champions League Group A match on Wednesday to snap their opponents' 17-game winning run in group-stage matches and stay in contention for a second-place finish.

The Bavarians have already secured top spot in their group and are on 13 points, with Copenhagen in second on five.

"It's only a few people who know what it takes to come here and get a point," said Copenhagen's man-of-the-match Rasmus Falk. "I'm so proud because it's maybe one of the hardest places in the world to get a point."

Both teams needed time to settle in with Bayern missing several key player through injury.

Copenhagen had an early chance when Roony Bardghji's 27th-minute shot sailed narrowly wide and Thomas Mueller's close-range header for Bayern was saved by keeper Kamil Grabara.

The visitors, whose solid backline has been key to their success this season, defended well and came close again two minutes after the restart through Diogo Goncalves' curled shot.

The Danes, who can now qualify with a win over Galatasaray, who are also on five points after drawing 3-3 with last-placed Manchester United, had a last-gasp double chance in the 88th minute, but Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied them with two consecutive saves.

"We just have to accept it the way it was," said Neuer, who signed a new one-year contract with Bayern on Wednesday. "They were very well positioned, defended well and were solid when they had possession."

Bayern, who remain unbeaten in 39 straight Champions League group-stage matches, looked to have been given a lifeline with a late handball call, but referee Stephanie Frappart overturned her own call after consulting with the pitchside monitor.

