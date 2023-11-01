Liverpool retakes the lead thanks to Darwin Nunez's brilliant curler vs. Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Darwin Núñez came off the bench to score a go-ahead goal for Liverpool in a 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over AFC Bournemouth at The Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool just after 30 minutes when he put back the short rebound from his own shot -- a deflected effort that redirected Harvey Elliot's volley from the edge of the area.

The half-time lead for Jurgen Klopp's side didn't last, though, as Justin Kluivert hit back for the hosts on 64 minutes with a header from Alex Scott's whipped in corner kick.

Nunez put Liverpool back in front 10 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, running down a long ball over the Cherries' defence and squaring up his marker before cutting to his right and unleashing a powerful, curling shot to beat Andrei Radu.

It was Uruguay striker Nunez's third goal in as many appearances for Liverpool.

The win puts Liverpool into the quarterfinals after exiting last season's Carabao Cup in the fourth round at the hands of eventual finalists Manchester City.