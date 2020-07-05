        <
          2019-20 English Premier League
          Southampton Southampton SOUT
          1
          FT
          0
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Che Adams (16')

          Southampton hold on for shock win over Manchester City

          3:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Che Adams's first-half goal gave Southampton a surprise 1-0 win over Manchester City at St. Mary's stadium on Sunday.

          A defensive lapse in 16th minute by Oleksandr Zinchenko saw Adams pounce on the ball at midfield who then sailed over the head of City keeper Ederson.

          City dominated possession for the rest of the match but couldn't get secure the equaliser behind sound defence and goalkeeping from Saints No. 1 Alex McCarthy.

          City's loss comes days after a 4-0 thrashing of Premier League champions Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa earlier in the day.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 33 +47 89
          2 Manchester City 33 +47 66
          3 Leicester City 33 +32 58
          4 Chelsea 33 +16 57
          5 Manchester United 33 +23 55
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 +9 52
          7 Arsenal 33 +8 49
          8 Sheffield United 33 +1 48
          9 Burnley 33 -9 46
          10 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +7 45
          11 Everton 32 -7 44
          12 Newcastle United 33 -10 43
          13 Southampton 33 -13 43
          14 Crystal Palace 33 -12 42
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -9 36
          16 West Ham United 33 -18 31
          17 Watford 33 -23 28
          18 Aston Villa 33 -26 27
          19 AFC Bournemouth 33 -27 27
          20 Norwich City 33 -36 21