Che Adams's first-half goal gave Southampton a surprise 1-0 win over Manchester City at St. Mary's stadium on Sunday.

A defensive lapse in 16th minute by Oleksandr Zinchenko saw Adams pounce on the ball at midfield who then sailed over the head of City keeper Ederson.

City dominated possession for the rest of the match but couldn't get secure the equaliser behind sound defence and goalkeeping from Saints No. 1 Alex McCarthy.

City's loss comes days after a 4-0 thrashing of Premier League champions Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa earlier in the day.