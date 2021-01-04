Steve Nicol and Don Hutchison call out Liverpool's front three after a 1-0 defeat at Southampton. (1:55)

Liverpool paved the way for Manchester United to go atop the Premier League with a 1-0 loss at Southampton on Monday.

The Reds remain tied on points with United after the defeat. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can overtake them when they visit Burnley on Jan. 12.

Southampton wasted no time going ahead at St. Mary's, with former Liverpool forward Danny Ings stinging his former team with a wonderful lobbed finish after being picked out behind a makeshift Liverpool defence by a James Ward-Prowse free kick in the second minute.

The goal marked the 50th Premier League goal of Ings' career between stints at Southampton (36), Burnley (11), and Liverpool (3).

Liverpool, who Jurgen Klopp said had been making "lemonade" out of a recent string of poor performances, could not recover a result this time around, setting the stage for United to take control of the league next week.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl fell to his knees at the final whistle as his players celebrated.

"He [Hasenhuettl] is very passionate and he brings that passion into the game, and it's great for us to see that," goalscorer Ings told Sky Sports.

Southampton took the lead early and held on against Liverpool. Getty Images

Klopp, whose side were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United in their last outing, was disappointed with the display.

"They [Southampton] put a lot of work in. Our decision-making was just not good, that is how it is when you don't have momentum. We should have had much more chances," he said.

The win jumped Southampton into sixth place with 29 points from 17 matches -- level on points with Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton who all have at least one game in hand.

After an FA Cup third-round match against Aston Villa on Friday, Liverpool's next match in the Premier League will be at home against Man United on Jan. 17.

Southampton will visit Leicester on Jan. 16 after hosting Shrewsbury in the FA Cup seven days before.