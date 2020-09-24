Liverpool comfortably advance to the fourth round with a 7-2 win over Lincoln City. Watch Carabao Cup on ESPN+. (2:45)

Liverpool beat Lincoln City 7-2 in a fast-paced match to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, setting up two home clashes with Arsenal next week.

Thursday's goalfest at LNER Stadium saw Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones each score twice to ensure the Reds' victory over the third-tier side.

- Carabao Cup on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"We played a really good football game tonight," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the BBC after the match. "It was easy on the eye. We passed the ball and finished situations off. The boys wanted to play football and showed an exceptional attitude."

With their win, Liverpool will now play Arsenal twice in four days next week. The two clubs will meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday evening and will then line-up on Merseyside again later in the week, most likely on Thursday. It will be the third time they have met in little over four weeks, with Arsenal winning the Community Shield on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Xherdan Shaqiri opened up the scoring in the ninth minute with a spectacular free kick that clipped the bar and into the net. Minamino then hit a sublime curler in the 18th to open up his account on the season.

Jones then produced a quickfire brace in the minutes leading up to halftime to take an unreachable lead at the break.

The Imps had plenty of open looks throughout the match and deservedly scored when Tayo Edun pulled one back in the 60th minute. Marko Grujic then scored his first goal for Liverpool since joining in 2016, only for Lewis Montsma to answer back with a shot into the net moments later.

"The two goals we conceded were not nice, but it's not a massive problem. You can have struggles in a game like this," added Klopp.

Divock Origi capped off Liverpool's onslaught in the 88th minute with a high-quality finish from Minamino's pass on the counterattack.

Klopp was overall satifisfied with his youngsters and reserve players for taking advantage in the win, which also saw new signing Diogo Jota make his debut after his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"That's how it should be. Wear the shirt and show who you are. I'm happy with everything."