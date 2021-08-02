Fridolina Rolfo was on hand to score for Sweden. David Ramos/Getty Images

Sweden beat Australia 1-0 to set up a gold medal match against Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fridolina Rolfo scored the only goal of the game a minute after half-time, netting from close-range after some pinball in the Australia penalty area.

Australia had the better chances in the first-half but were unable to convert their domination into goals.

They will now face the United States women's national team in the bronze medal match following their 1-0 loss to Canada.