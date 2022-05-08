Yannick Carrasco's penalty is the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in the Madrid derby. (0:44)

Atletico Madrid held on to beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday in an edition of the city's derby with less on the line than in previous years.

With the 2021-22 LaLiga crown in hand, Carlo Ancelotti rested many of his starters from Real's incredible Champions League semifinal comeback win over Manchester City on Wednesday, including Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- ESPN's notebook: The inside stories from around the world

The hosts broke through near the end of a scoreless first half, when Matheus Cunha drew a penalty on Real Madrid's Nacho and Yannick Carrasco converted the spot kick to give Atleti a 1-0 lead at the break.

"It's a very important win today," said Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who made a number of good saves in the second half. "It was a very difficult game. Madrid are champions but they played well, they wanted the three points.

"We had a lot of chances in the second half but didn't finish off the game. Luckily we kept a clean sheet and one goal was enough."

Atleti had several opportunities throughout the second half to extend their lead, but Andriy Lunin, deputising for Courtois, made some key saves and Carrasco hit the post just after 75 minutes with only the keeper to beat.

The result keeps Real Madrid on 81 points from 35 games, while Atleti move up 64 points, six ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis in the battle for the final Champions League spot in LaLiga.

Oblak added: "Very happy with the three points in this fight for the Champions League, it's an important step."

One reason for the changes to Real's XI is their looming UCL final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, and Lucas Vazquez spoke about the starting lineup after the match.

"The boss picks the team," Vazquez said. "We go onto the pitch to do as well as possible. We have three games left and then the Champions League final, we'll have to work hard to win the trophy.

"The best way to prepare for the Champions League final is with these three games. In the Spanish league no game is easy."