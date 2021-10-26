Kepa Arrizabalaga saves a Theo Walcott penalty as Chelsea beats Southampton in a shootout to reach the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. (2:04)

Chelsea beat Southampton in a shootout in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night after the game ended in a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Kai Havertz scored right before half-time to put Chelsea in front as the teams went to the dressing room for the break.

Che Adams struck back for the visitors early in the second half to level the score, but neither team could find the winner as the match headed to a shootout.

Reece James scored the decisive goal from the spot to book Chelsea's passage to the fifth round with their opponent yet to be determined ahead of the rest of the fourth round games on Wednesday.