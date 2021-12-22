Chelsea sneaked into the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Community Stadium in their quarterfinal on Tuesday thanks to a late Pontus Jansson own goal and Jorginho penalty.

Thomas Tuchel's side came into this match on the back of a run of just one win in their previous five matches across all competitions.

And with 10 minutes remaining, it looked like that poor run could continue as a stubborn Brentford prevented the visitors from opening the scoring.

However, Jansson sliced Reece James' cross into his own net to hand Chelsea the victory.

Jorginho celebrates with his Chelsea teammates following his late penalty. Getty

Five minutes later, Jorginho made the result safe as he coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez had down Christian Pulisic.

Tuchel has the chance to fight for his third major trophy at Chelsea following the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup victories.