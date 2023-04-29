        <
        >
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          4
          FT
          2
          Almería Almería ALM
          • Karim Benzema (5', 17', 42' PEN)
          • Rodrygo (47')
          • Lázaro (45'+1')
          • Lucas Robertone (61')

          Benzema hat trick leads Real Madrid to 4-2 win over Almeria

          play
          Karim Benzema dazzles with first-half hat trick for Real Madrid (1:42)

          Karim Benzema grabs all three Real Madrid goals in the first half against Almeria. (1:42)

          2:49 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat trick as Real Madrid recovered from a disappointing midweek loss at Girona by beating lowly Almeria 4-2 at home in LaLiga on Saturday.

          With six-games remaining, second-placed Real maintained their slim title hopes by moving up to 68 points, cutting Barcelona's lead to eight points. Barcelona host sixth-placed Real Betis later on Saturday.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Benzema opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a close range shot from a Vinicius Junior cross and extended Madrid's lead 12 minutes later after a magnificent individual play by Rodrygo.

          He netted his third from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box.

          Lázaro tried to put Almeria back in the game by scoring from point-blank range three minutes later but Madrid extended their lead right following the break after Rodrygo rifled a shot from the edge of the box into the top left corner.

          Madrid wasted several chances to extend their lead further with Rodrygo and Vinicius missing sitters from close-range and Benzema and Asensio hitting the post twice.

          A Lucas Robertone header narrowed the deficit after Toni Kroos gifted the ball to the opposition inside his own box.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 31 +44 76
          2 Real Madrid 32 +39 68
          3 Atletico Madrid 31 +27 63
          4 Real Sociedad 32 +12 58
          5 Villarreal 31 +11 50
          6 Real Betis 31 +6 49
          7 Athletic Club 31 +11 46
          8 Osasuna 32 -5 44
          9 Rayo Vallecano 32 -3 43
          10 Girona 31 +3 41
          11 Sevilla 31 -7 41
          12 Mallorca 31 -4 40
          13 Celta Vigo 31 -5 39
          14 Real Valladolid 31 -23 35
          15 Almería 32 -17 33
          16 Valencia 31 -3 33
          17 Cádiz 31 -20 32
          18 Getafe 31 -12 31
          19 Espanyol 31 -16 28
          20 Elche 32 -38 16