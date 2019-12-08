Win Probability 71.6%
|SF
|NO
NO 71.6%
SF
21
NO
27
1st & 10 at NO 35
(6:08) E.Sanders pass deep right to R.Mostert for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Garoppolo handed off to Samuel, who lateralled back to Sanders, who threw to Mostert. Pass 22, YAC 13. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF224
- 240NO
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0NO
Possession16:467:15SFNO
1st Downs
- SF8
- 16NO
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|7
|14
|21
|Saints
|13
|14
|27
|first Quarter
|SF
|NO
TD
11:34
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 38 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 73 yards, 3:26
|0
|7
TD
8:31
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 6 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:08
|7
|7
TD
4:51
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 26 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Hill rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS. SF #54 F.Warner had the tackle.
6 plays, 54 yards, 3:35
|7
|13
|second Quarter
|SF
|NO
TD
15:00
Josh Hill Pass From Drew Brees for 3 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 29 yards, 2:31
|7
|20
TD
14:57
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 75 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 75 yards, 0:14
|14
|20
TD
7:29
Drew Brees 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
12 plays, 84 yards, 7:14
|14
|27
TD
6:08
Raheem Mostert Pass From Emmanuel Sanders for 35 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:30
|21
|27
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|329
|293
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|283
|250
|Arizona
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|255
|351
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|298
|248
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|340
|346
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|280
|320
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|260
|323
