Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF224
    • 240NO

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    SFNO
    16:467:15

  • 1st Downs

    • SF8
    • 16NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 69°
  • Line: NO -1.5
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 73,000

Touchdown

(6:08) E.Sanders pass deep right to R.Mostert for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Garoppolo handed off to Samuel, who lateralled back to Sanders, who threw to Mostert. Pass 22, YAC 13. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Raheem MostertSF, RB, #31

1REC
35YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
49ers71421
Saints131427
first QuarterSFNO
TD
11:34
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 38 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 73 yards, 3:26
07
TD
8:31
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 6 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:08
77
TD
4:51
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 26 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Hill rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS. SF #54 F.Warner had the tackle.
6 plays, 54 yards, 3:35
713
second QuarterSFNO
TD
15:00
Josh Hill Pass From Drew Brees for 3 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 29 yards, 2:31
720
TD
14:57
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 75 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 75 yards, 0:14
1420
TD
7:29
Drew Brees 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
12 plays, 84 yards, 7:14
1427
TD
6:08
Raheem Mostert Pass From Emmanuel Sanders for 35 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:30
2127
