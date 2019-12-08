Josh Allen explains how his speed has developed over time, and he reveals a great piece of advice that Jim Kelly has given him.

From a "Dodgeball" homage to a slew of "My Cause, My Cleats" footwear, here's the best of Sunday's attire.

The Falcons' Matt Ryan became to the 10th quarterback to reach 50,000 passing yards.

Ward delivered the first interception returned for a touchdown by a Browns player since Oct. 15, 2017.

Roughly 35 Chefs players' equipment was mistakenly sent to Newark, New Jersey after it wasn't unloaded by the team in New England, sources told ESPN.

Cook did a terrific job of holding on to his second TD catch despite drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play.

Jared Cook's 58.1 PPR fantasy points since the Saints' Week 9 bye and entering today were second-best among tight ends. And he has already added 20.4 points to that total in one quarter.

Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 26 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Hill rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS. SF #54 F.Warner had the tackle.

(6:08) E.Sanders pass deep right to R.Mostert for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Garoppolo handed off to Samuel, who lateralled back to Sanders, who threw to Mostert. Pass 22, YAC 13. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

