Win Probability 96%

SEA
LAR
LAR 96%

SEA

3

LAR

21

Timeout #2 by SEA at 00:41.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA138
    • 240LAR

  • Turnovers

    • SEA0
    • 0LAR

  • Possession

    SEALAR
    14:4314:36

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA7
    • 15LAR

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: NBC
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAR -1.0
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 76,750
Down:3rd & 1
Ball on:SEA 34
Drive:2 plays, 9 yds2 plays, 9 yards, 0:10
SEA LAR 50 20 20 SEA LAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 96
Timeout #2 by SEA at 00:41.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Seahawks303
Rams71421
first QuarterSEALAR
FG
8:39
Jason Myers Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 6:26
30
TD
5:11
Malcolm Brown 1 Yard Rush Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:26
37
second QuarterSEALAR
TD
11:28
Robert Woods Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
12 plays, 85 yards, 6:29
314
TD
0:51
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 72 yards, 3:13
321
Data is currently unavailable.