Win Probability 96%
|SEA
|LAR
LAR 96%
SEA
3
LAR
21
Timeout #2 by SEA at 00:41.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA138
- 240LAR
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0LAR
Possession14:4314:36SEALAR
1st Downs
- SEA7
- 15LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -1.0
- Over/Under: 48
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|3
|0
|3
|Rams
|7
|14
|21
|first Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
FG
8:39
Jason Myers Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 6:26
|3
|0
TD
5:11
Malcolm Brown 1 Yard Rush Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:26
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
TD
11:28
Robert Woods Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
12 plays, 85 yards, 6:29
|3
|14
TD
0:51
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 72 yards, 3:13
|3
|21
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|397
|229
|Seattle
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|329
|293
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|283
|250
|Arizona
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|272
|374
