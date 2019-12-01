Matchup Predictor
Orlovsky: I don't know if anyone can stop Lamar Jackson
Can the 49ers stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?
49ers-Ravens Preview
The San Francisco 49ers certainly appear capable of putting the brakes on Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Baltimore Ravens.
Season Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Injury Report
|NAME, POS
|STATUS
|DATE
|Dante Pettis, WR
|Out
|Dee Ford, DE
|Out
|Joe Staley, OT
|Questionable
|Matt Breida, RB
|Questionable
|NAME, POS
|STATUS
|DATE
|Matthew Judon, LB
|Questionable
|Michael Pierce, DT
|Questionable
|Domata Peko Sr., DT
|Questionable
|Nick Boyle, TE
|Questionable
|Miles Boykin, WR
|Questionable
Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|30.2
|35.1
|Points Allowed Per Game
|14.8
|18.4
|Total Yards
|395.4
|442.7
|Yards Passing
|249.7
|232.2
|Yards Rushing
|145.6
|210.5
|Yards Allowed
|279.6
|339.3
|Pass Yards Allowed
|168.5
|251.5
|Rush Yards Allowed
|111.1
|87.7
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|332
|163
|Seattle
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|292
|263
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|249
|243
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|386
|202
|Pittsburgh
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|216
|212
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|233
|252
|Cincinnati
|0
|11
|0
|.000
|157
|292