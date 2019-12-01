Matchup Predictor

SF BAL
67.9% 31.9%
Tie: 0.3%According to ESPN's Football Power Index

PickCenter

TeamRankings numberFire Spread Consensus Pick Spread Money Line O/U

49ers

10-1, 6-4-1 ATS

 -- -- -- +5 +190 46

Ravens

9-2, 6-5-0 ATS

 -- -- -5 -230

Game Information

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Baltimore, MD 21230
  • 41°
Capacity: 71,008

Team Stats

Points Per Game30.235.1
Points Allowed Per Game14.818.4
Total Yards395.4442.7
Yards Passing249.7232.2
Yards Rushing145.6210.5
Yards Allowed279.6339.3
Pass Yards Allowed168.5251.5
Rush Yards Allowed111.187.7
  • SF Last 5
  • BAL Last 5
