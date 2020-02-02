Win Probability 68.1%
|SF
|KC
KC 68.1%
SF
3
KC
7
2nd & Goal at SF 1
(:36) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF57
- 82KC
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0KC
Possession8:315:58SFKC
1st Downs
- SF3
- 6KC
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|3
|3
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|SF
|KC
FG
7:57
Robbie Gould Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 62 yards, 5:58
|3
|0
TD
0:31
Patrick Mahomes 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26
|3
|7
Latest from SF vs KC
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|479
|310
|Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|405
|398
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|394
|364
|Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|361
|442
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|451
|308
|Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|316
|Oakland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|313
|419
|Los Angeles
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|337
|345
