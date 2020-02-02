Peyton Manning visits the 1972 Dolphins, the only team to finish a season undefeated. For more Peyton's Places, sign up here for ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday in a unique way, doing so in a Fox pregame spot with Rob Gronkowski.

LeSean McCoy among the inactives as the final rosters for the Chiefs and 49ers are set for Super Bowl LIV.

This year's Puppy Bowl was full of adorable -- and adoptable -- dogs. Here are the game's best moments.

Mike Golic Jr. has nothing but high praise for Vernon Davis, who announced his retirement Sunday afternoon.

Nat Coombs soaks up the run in to Super Bowl LIV and explains how European football could benefit from some of the NFL's hype.

It's the fourth straight game the Chiefs have trailed in. They trailed in five of eight games during their current eight-game winning streak.

(:36) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

