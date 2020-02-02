Win Probability 68.1%

SF
KC
KC 68.1%

SF

3

KC

7

2nd & Goal at SF 1

(:36) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF57
    • 82KC

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    SFKC
    8:315:58

  • 1st Downs

    • SF3
    • 6KC

Game Information

Hard Rock Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • 64°
  • Line: KC -1.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 64,767

Touchdown

SF KC 50 20 20 SF KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & Goal at SF 1
WIN %: 68.1
(:36) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Patrick MahomesKC, QB, #15

2CAR
11YDS
1TD
FOX1234T
49ers33
Chiefs77
first QuarterSFKC
FG
7:57
Robbie Gould Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 62 yards, 5:58
30
TD
0:31
Patrick Mahomes 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26
37
