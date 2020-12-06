Win Probability 90.6%
|CLE
|TEN
CLE 90.6%
CLE
24
TEN
7
1st & 10 at TEN 43
(9:16) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to TEN 38 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE255
- 103TEN
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 1TEN
Possession6:2414:20CLETEN
1st Downs
- CLE14
- 4TEN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|10
|14
|24
|Titans
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|CLE
|TEN
FG
10:47
Cody Parkey Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 66 yards, 4:17
|3
|0
TD
3:19
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
9 plays, 59 yards, 4:32
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|CLE
|TEN
TD
14:56
Kendall Lamm Pass From Baker Mayfield for 1 Yard, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
6 plays, 21 yards, 3:13
|17
|0
TD
13:14
Corey Davis Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 17 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Kern.
4 plays, 74 yards, 1:42
|17
|7
TD
13:04
Donovan Peoples-Jones Pass From Baker Mayfield for 75 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:10
|24
|7
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|0
|0
|1.000
|317
|188
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|265
|286
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|282
|214
|Cincinnati
|2
|8
|1
|.227
|230
|289
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|324
|285
|Indianapolis
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|302
|253
|Houston
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|268
|297
|Jacksonville
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|227
|325
NFL News
Jaguars' pass ricochets off Vikings defender for 28-yard TD to Laviska Shenault
Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault caught a pass that bounced off Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd's hands for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the Jaguars' opening drive on Sunday.
Bears' David Montgomery shakes and bakes for a touchdown
The Bears' David Montgomery continues to grow into the team's feature back.
Seattle Summit: Russell Wilson and Sue Bird compare strategies
Russell Wilson and Sue Bird have a conversation about the similarities between being a quarterback and a point guard and how they have both paved the way in their respective sports.
NFL players show off 'My Cause, My Cleats' shoes
This week, NFL players get to show off their personal causes on their feet. Here are some of the best kicks for "My Cause, My Cleats" weekend.
Source: Tennessee Titans' Jadeveon Clowney out for rest of season after having knee surgery
Jadeveon Clowney's season is over after the Titans linebacker underwent knee surgery earlier this week. Clowney, who signed a one-year deal with Tennessee this past offseason, was already on injured reserve.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa starts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the starting lineup Sunday vs. the Bengals.