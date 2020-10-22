Win Probability 74.5%
|NYG
|PHI
PHI 74.5%
NYG
7
PHI
10
3rd & 7 at PHI 47
(10:10) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass short right intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by J.Mills at PHI 39. J.Mills to PHI 44 for 5 yards (K.Smith).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG91
- 151PHI
Turnovers
- NYG1
- 0PHI
Possession13:436:14NYGPHI
1st Downs
- NYG4
- 10PHI
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|7
|0
|7
|Eagles
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
TD
8:45
Carson Wentz 1 Yard Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:15
|0
|7
TD
4:13
Golden Tate Pass From Daniel Jones for 39 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
1 play, 39 yards, 0:07
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|NYG
|PHI
FG
13:31
Jake Elliott Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 57 yards, 5:45
|7
|10
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|218
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|141
|175
|New York
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|101
|152
|Washington
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|108
|162
