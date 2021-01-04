Win Probability 67.6%

WSH
PHI
WSH 67.6%

WSH

17

PHI

14

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH151
    • 126PHI

  • Turnovers

    • WSH0
    • 1PHI

  • Possession

    WSHPHI
    14:2015:40

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH11
    • 11PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Philadelphia, PA 19103
  • 37°
  • Line: WSH -6.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 69,696

HALFTIME

Last Play:
WIN %: 67.6
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Washington10717
Eagles01414
first QuarterWSHPHI
TD
4:19
Terry McLaurin Pass From Alex Smith for 5 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
15 plays, 91 yards, 8:13
70
FG
2:06
Dustin Hopkins Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 8 yards, 2:06
100
second QuarterWSHPHI
TD
10:24
Jalen Hurts 6 Yard Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 6:44
107
TD
3:54
Jalen Hurts 6 Yard Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
7 plays, 65 yards, 4:09
1014
TD
0:20
Logan Thomas Pass From Alex Smith for 13 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
9 plays, 55 yards, 1:04
1714
