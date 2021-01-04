Win Probability 67.6%
|WSH
|PHI
WSH 67.6%
WSH
17
PHI
14
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH151
- 126PHI
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 1PHI
Possession14:2015:40WSHPHI
1st Downs
- WSH11
- 11PHI
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|10
|7
|17
|Eagles
|0
|14
|14
|first Quarter
|WSH
|PHI
TD
4:19
Terry McLaurin Pass From Alex Smith for 5 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
15 plays, 91 yards, 8:13
|7
|0
FG
2:06
Dustin Hopkins Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 8 yards, 2:06
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|WSH
|PHI
TD
10:24
Jalen Hurts 6 Yard Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 6:44
|10
|7
TD
3:54
Jalen Hurts 6 Yard Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
7 plays, 65 yards, 4:09
|10
|14
TD
0:20
Logan Thomas Pass From Alex Smith for 13 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
9 plays, 55 yards, 1:04
|17
|14
Latest from WSH @ PHI
NFL
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA TOLD SAL PAOLANTONIO THAT WIDE RECEIVER TERRY MCLAURIN AND RUNNING BACK ANTONIO GIBSON, BOTH OF WHOM HAVE BEEN BATTLING RECENT INJURIES, ARE GOOD TO GO FOR SUNDAY NIGHT. "MY MESSAGE TO THE TEAM WILL BE SIMPLE," RIVERA SAID SATURDAY NIGHT FROM THE TEAM HOTEL IN PHILADELPHIA. "HAVE FUN. WE'RE PLAYING WITH HOUSE MONEY. NOBODY EXPECTED US TO BE HERE. NO REASON TO BE TIGHT. JUST GO OUT AND HAVE FUN."
NFL
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA TOLD SAL PAOLANTONIO THE TEAM DOCTOR CLEARED ALEX SMITH TO START TONIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA. "ALEX HAD 2 GOOD DAYS AND THEN WENT THROUGH THE WALK THROUGH BEFORE WE LEFT FOR PHILADELPHIA, SAW THE DOCTOR AND SHE SAID HE'S READY TO GO," RIVERA SAID SATURDAY NIGHT. RIVERA ADDED THAT SMITH WILL GET SOME TREATMENT SUNDAY IN THE TEAM HOTEL AND HIS PROBLEMATIC CALF INJURY WILL BE RE-ASSESSED PREGAME, BUT THE TEAM EXPECTS SMITH TO START & PLAY A FULL GAME.
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|315
|315
|New York
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|280
|357
|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|395
|473
|Philadelphia
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|320
|398
