WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA TOLD SAL PAOLANTONIO THAT WIDE RECEIVER TERRY MCLAURIN AND RUNNING BACK ANTONIO GIBSON, BOTH OF WHOM HAVE BEEN BATTLING RECENT INJURIES, ARE GOOD TO GO FOR SUNDAY NIGHT. "MY MESSAGE TO THE TEAM WILL BE SIMPLE," RIVERA SAID SATURDAY NIGHT FROM THE TEAM HOTEL IN PHILADELPHIA. "HAVE FUN. WE'RE PLAYING WITH HOUSE MONEY. NOBODY EXPECTED US TO BE HERE. NO REASON TO BE TIGHT. JUST GO OUT AND HAVE FUN."