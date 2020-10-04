Win Probability 64.3%
|PHI
|SF
SF 64.3%
PHI
8
SF
7
Timeout #2 by SF at 01:24.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI155
- 173SF
Turnovers
- PHI1
- 1SF
Possession13:3914:57PHISF
1st Downs
- PHI11
- 7SF
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|8
|0
|8
|49ers
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|SF
TD
3:51
Carson Wentz 11 Yard Rush, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to Z.Ertz is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:03
|8
|0
TD
0:21
Brandon Aiyuk 38 Yard Rush Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:30
|8
|7
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|79
|112
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|126
|146
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|59
|87
|New York
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|96
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|80
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|46
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|92
