Win Probability 99.9%
|LAR
|SEA
SEA 99.9%
LAR
9
SEA
20
4th & 19 at LAR 14
(2:00) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to LA 24 for 10 yards (U.Amadi) [R.Green].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR334
- 288SEA
Turnovers
- LAR1
- 0SEA
Possession25:1932:50LARSEA
1st Downs
- LAR20
- 15SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -1.5
- Over/Under: 48
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|3
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Seahawks
|0
|6
|7
|7
|20
|first Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
FG
6:21
Matt Gay Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 62 yards, 5:57
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
FG
12:48
Jason Myers Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 3:01
|3
|3
FG
9:38
Matt Gay Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 42 yards, 3:10
|6
|3
FG
1:09
Jason Myers Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 2:27
|6
|6
|third Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
TD
10:32
Russell Wilson 4 Yard Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
7 plays, 70 yards, 4:28
|6
|13
|fourth Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
FG
12:52
Matt Gay Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 29 yards, 4:16
|9
|13
TD
2:51
Jacob Hollister Pass From Russell Wilson for 13 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
9 plays, 80 yards, 4:29
|9
|20
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|413
|339
|Los Angeles
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|345
|269
|Arizona
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|403
|349
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|364
