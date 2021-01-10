Win Probability 81%
|TB
|WSH
TB 81%
TB
3
WSH
0
2nd & 11 at TB 47
(5:02) (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass short left intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting (K.Minter) at TB 42. S.Murphy-Bunting to TB 42 for no gain (T.McLaurin).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB71
- 40WSH
Turnovers
- TB0
- 1WSH
Possession3:556:08TBWSH
1st Downs
- TB5
- 1WSH
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|3
|3
|Washington
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TB
|WSH
FG
11:49
Ryan Succop Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 70 yards, 3:11
|3
|0
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|482
|337
|Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|492
|355
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|350
|402
|Atlanta
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|396
|414
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|335
|329
|New York
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|280
|357
|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|395
|473
|Philadelphia
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|334
|418
NFL News
Rams get better of division rivals, toppling Seahawks 30-20
— A lot of Cam Akers churning yards on the ground and mostly a great Rams defense has Los Angeles moving on in the NFC playoffs at the expense of division-foe Seattle.
Los Angeles Rams move on as defense stifles Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
The Rams' defense powered Los Angeles' 30-20 victory at the favored Seahawks in Saturday's wild-card matchup.
Williams perfectly jumps route for Rams pick-six
Russell Wilson quickly throws to his left, but Darious Williams jumps the route for the interception and return for a touchdown.
Wilson finds Metcalf in stride for TD
Russell Wilson lofts the ball downfield to an open DK Metcalf, who makes the grab and cruises into the end zone for the score.
Akers waltzes in for Rams TD
Cam Akers takes the handoff and finds his way across the goal line for the score.
Donald shaken up after chasing down Wilson
Aaron Donald chases down Russell Wilson, forcing an incomplete pass, but Donald appears to hurt his midsection on the play.