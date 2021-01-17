Win Probability 90.6%
|CLE
|KC
KC 90.6%
CLE
10
KC
22
END QUARTER 3
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE263
- 357KC
Turnovers
- CLE2
- 0KC
Possession23:2121:39CLEKC
1st Downs
- CLE16
- 20KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|3
|0
|7
|10
|Chiefs
|6
|13
|3
|22
|first Quarter
|CLE
|KC
TD
9:11
Patrick Mahomes 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:49
|0
|6
FG
2:46
Cody Parkey Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 47 yards, 6:30
|3
|6
|second Quarter
|CLE
|KC
TD
13:48
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 20 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:53
|3
|13
FG
3:14
Harrison Butker Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:29
|3
|16
FG
0:05
Harrison Butker Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 70 yards, 1:32
|3
|19
|third Quarter
|CLE
|KC
TD
9:29
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 4 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
8 plays, 77 yards, 4:38
|10
|19
FG
4:28
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 5:05
|10
|22
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|416
|312
|Baltimore
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|468
|303
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|408
|419
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|311
|424
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|473
|362
|Las Vegas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|478
|Los Angeles
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|384
|426
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|323
|446
