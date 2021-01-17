Win Probability 90.6%

CLE
KC
CLE

10

KC

22

END QUARTER 3

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLE263
    • 357KC

  • Turnovers

    • CLE2
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    CLEKC
    23:2121:39

  • 1st Downs

    • CLE16
    • 20KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 42°
  • Line: KC -8.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 76,416
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:KC 33
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
CLE KC 50 20 20 CLE KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
END QUARTER 3
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Browns30710
Chiefs613322
first QuarterCLEKC
TD
9:11
Patrick Mahomes 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:49
06
FG
2:46
Cody Parkey Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 47 yards, 6:30
36
second QuarterCLEKC
TD
13:48
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 20 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:53
313
FG
3:14
Harrison Butker Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:29
316
FG
0:05
Harrison Butker Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 70 yards, 1:32
319
third QuarterCLEKC
TD
9:29
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 4 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
8 plays, 77 yards, 4:38
1019
FG
4:28
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 5:05
1022
