KC
3
TB
7
4th & 8 at KC 17
(9:18) T.Townsend punts 56 yards to TB 27, Center-J.Winchester. J.Mickens to TB 30 for 3 yards (B.Pringle). PENALTY on KC-B.Niemann, Offensive Holding, 8 yards, enforced at KC 17 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC64
- 137TB
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0TB
Possession12:487:54KCTB
1st Downs
- KC5
- 10TB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|3
|0
|3
|Buccaneers
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|KC
|TB
FG
5:14
Harrison Butker Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 31 yards, 3:23
|3
|0
TD
0:37
Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 8 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:33
|3
|7
On 4th-and-4 at the start of the second-quarter the Chiefs committed an error by punting, according to ESPN's win probability model. The Chiefs had a 39% chance to win by going for it, but a 38% by punting. They needed a 40% chance of converting to justify going for it, and league average conversion rate is 46%. The Chiefs are also better than an average offense!
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|473
|362
|Las Vegas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|478
|Los Angeles
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|384
|426
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|323
|446
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|482
|337
|Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|492
|355
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|350
|402
|Atlanta
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|396
|414
