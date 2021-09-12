Win Probability 76.5%
|CLE
|KC
CLE 76.5%
CLE
22
KC
10
3rd & 3 at KC 32
(13:48) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 38 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE318
- 200KC
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 0KC
Possession16:1215:36CLEKC
1st Downs
- CLE16
- 11KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|8
|14
|0
|22
|Chiefs
|3
|7
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|CLE
|KC
TD
7:53
Nick Chubb 4 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Hunt rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:07
|8
|0
FG
1:55
Harrison Butker Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 71 yards, 6:02
|8
|3
|second Quarter
|CLE
|KC
TD
13:28
Jarvis Landry 5 Yard Rush, C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
|15
|3
TD
6:30
Patrick Mahomes 5 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:58
|15
|10
TD
2:55
Nick Chubb 18 Yard Rush, C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
6 plays, 81 yards, 3:35
|22
|10
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
Trey Lance throws first touchdown of 49ers' season, Goff tosses pick-6
Lance shared snaps with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the season opener.
New England Patriots' Mac Jones throws first NFL touchdown pass
With less than 3 minutes to go in the first half against the Dolphins, New England's rookie quarterback tosses a 7-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor.
McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings
— Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejected after shoving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected after shoving Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis on Sunday.
New York Giants' Daniel Jones finds Sterling Shepard for first TD pass of season
New York jumped out to a second-quarter lead against Denver on the 37-yard strike from the third-year quarterback.
T.J. Watt: The sky is the limit for Steelers' defense
T.J. Watt credits all three phases of the Steelers' game in their win over the Bills.