Win Probability 56.8%
|IND
|ARI
ARI 56.8%
IND
7
ARI
6
4th & 1 at IND 29
(10:38) (No Huddle) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Jones, False Start, 4 yards, enforced at IND 29 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND89
- 170ARI
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0ARI
Possession12:007:22INDARI
1st Downs
- IND5
- 8ARI
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Glendale, AZ
59°
- Line: ARI -3.0
- Over/Under: 48.0
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|7
|0
|7
|Cardinals
|6
|0
|6
|first Quarter
|IND
|ARI
TD
6:11
T.Y. Hilton Pass From Carson Wentz for 1 Yard, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
6 plays, 59 yards, 3:29
|7
|0
TD
3:03
Chase Edmonds 2 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-C.McCoy.
7 plays, 90 yards, 3:08
|7
|6
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|357
|326
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|398
|300
|Houston
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|207
|372
|Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|196
|370
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|284
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|386
|303
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|377
|334
|Seattle
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|282
|282
NFL News
NFL Week 16 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history in Saturday, throwing his franchise-record setting 443rd career touchdown pass. Here's what to know from Week 16 in the NFL.
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
— Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers’ pass defense didn't let the Cleveland Browns spoil Aaron Rodgers’ milestone day.
Baker Mayfield's four interceptions doom Browns, as playoff hopes take another hit
Despite a disastrous three-INT first half, Mayfield still had a chance to lead the Browns on a game-winning drive before tossing pick No. 4 to end it.
Why the Cowboys' defense will be too much for Washington
Mina Kimes predicts the Cowboys defense will step up vs. Washington on Sunday night.
Browns unhappy after non-call on Baker's 4th INT seals loss
The Browns' drive down the field is halted after Baker Mayfield's pass is intercepted by Rasul Douglas, despite some contact on Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans
At nearly the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the Bucks' game against the Celtics with a huge block and Aaron Rodgers passed Brett Favre to top the Packers' franchise record for TD passes. Almost like extra presents under the tree.