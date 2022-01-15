Win Probability 81.7%
|NE
|BUF
BUF 81.7%
NE
0
BUF
7
2nd & 10 at NE 41
(2:57) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie to NE 22 for 19 yards (M.Bryant).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE58
- 128BUF
Turnovers
- NE1
- 0BUF
Possession7:584:05NEBUF
1st Downs
- NE3
- 7BUF
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Orchard Park, NY
6°
- Line: BUF -4.5
- Over/Under: 43.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|0
|Bills
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|NE
|BUF
TD
9:45
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 8 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-M.Haack.
9 plays, 70 yards, 5:15
|0
|7
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|483
|289
|New England
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|462
|303
|Miami
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|341
|373
|New York
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|310
|504
