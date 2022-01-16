Win Probability 68.7%
|SF
|DAL
SF 68.7%
SF
16
DAL
7
Timeout #2 by DAL at 00:13.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF198
- 110DAL
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0DAL
Possession10:4419:03SFDAL
1st Downs
- SF12
- 8DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
54°
- Line: DAL -3.5
- Over/Under: 51.0
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|10
|6
|16
|Cowboys
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|SF
|DAL
TD
10:54
Elijah Mitchell 4 Yard Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:06
|7
|0
FG
4:56
Robbie Gould Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 23 yards, 4:34
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|SF
|DAL
FG
9:44
Robbie Gould Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 56 yards, 7:58
|13
|0
TD
5:24
Amari Cooper Pass From Dak Prescott for 20 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 67 yards, 4:21
|13
|7
FG
3:08
Robbie Gould Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 41 yards, 2:16
|16
|7
Latest NFL
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk slingshotting Trevon Diggs' dot. (NFL Next Gen Stats)
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|460
|372
|Arizona
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|449
|366
|San Francisco
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|427
|365
|Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|395
|366
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|530
|358
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|444
|385
|Washington
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|434
|New York
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|258
|416
NFL News
Dak Prescott drops pretty pass into the arms of Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper
The Cowboys got on the board when Prescott found Cooper for a 20-yard touchdown.
Coach Zac Taylor delivers game ball from 'first of many playoff games we win' to frenzied Cincinnati Bengals fans at bar
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor didn't just want his Bengals to celebrate in their overdue playoff victory this weekend, he went to a local bar to deliver a game ball to a more-than-welcoming crowd of fans on Saturday night.
Brady throws for 2 TDs, SB champions dominate Eagles 31-15
— Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense recaptures Super Bowl swagger to open up playoffs
Tom Brady leads the Bucs to a win in the wild-card round as a healthy Bucs defense flexes its muscles.
Eagles face difficult questions in pivotal offseason following beatdown by Bucs
While the Eagles had some encouraging moments this season, Sunday's loss showed they're closer to being an average team than a legitimate contender.
NFL overhaul tiers: Which teams will look most different in 2022? Who needs a rebuild, and who is right on track
We stacked NFL franchises from those in need of a teardown to those that just need a few tweaks. What are each eliminated team's outlook and offseason priorities?