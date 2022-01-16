Win Probability 68.7%

SF
DAL
SF 68.7%

SF

16

DAL

7

Timeout #2 by DAL at 00:13.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF198
    • 110DAL

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    SFDAL
    10:4419:03

  • 1st Downs

    • SF12
    • 8DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 100,000

HALFTIME

SF DAL 50 20 20 SF DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 68.7
Timeout #2 by DAL at 00:13.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
49ers10616
Cowboys077
first QuarterSFDAL
TD
10:54
Elijah Mitchell 4 Yard Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:06
70
FG
4:56
Robbie Gould Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 23 yards, 4:34
100
second QuarterSFDAL
FG
9:44
Robbie Gould Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 56 yards, 7:58
130
TD
5:24
Amari Cooper Pass From Dak Prescott for 20 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 67 yards, 4:21
137
FG
3:08
Robbie Gould Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 41 yards, 2:16
167
