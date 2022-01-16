Win Probability 86.6%
|PHI
|TB
TB 86.6%
PHI
0
TB
7
1st & 10 at TB 43
(8:00) (Shotgun) K.Vaughn left guard to TB 45 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; D.Barnett).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI5
- 62TB
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 0TB
Possession5:002:00PHITB
1st Downs
- PHI0
- 6TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
68°
- Line: TB -7.0
- Over/Under: 47.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|0
|0
|Buccaneers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|PHI
|TB
TD
10:05
Giovani Bernard 2 Yard Rush Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:00
|0
|7
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|530
|358
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|444
|385
|Washington
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|434
|New York
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|258
|416
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|511
|353
|New Orleans
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|364
|335
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|313
|459
|Carolina
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|304
|404
