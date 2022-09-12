Win Probability 74.5%
|TB
|DAL
TB 74.5%
TB
9
DAL
3
4th & 10 at DAL 37
(1:56) B.Anger punts 53 yards to TB 10, Center-J.McQuaide, downed by DAL-D.Harper.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB158
- 95DAL
Turnovers
- TB0
- 1DAL
Possession11:2516:39TBDAL
1st Downs
- TB8
- 5DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
78°
- Line: TB -2.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|9
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|TB
|DAL
FG
9:02
Brett Maher Made 51 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 54 yards, 5:58
|0
|3
FG
5:05
Ryan Succop Made 44 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 49 yards, 3:57
|3
|3
FG
1:06
Ryan Succop Made 38 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 49 yards, 2:47
|6
|3
|second Quarter
|TB
|DAL
FG
3:25
Ryan Succop Made 29 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 12 yards, 2:41
|9
|3
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|26
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|22
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
Judging NFL Week 1 overreactions: Chiefs are better without Tyreek Hill? The Patriots will finish last?
The Chiefs rolled. The Patriots looked shaky in Miami. Trey Lance was outdueled by Justin Fields. Let's judge Week 1.
Your app, your way
Personalise the ESPN App for your ultimate NFL experience.
Fantasy football Week 1 inactives: Status for Zach Ertz, Chris Godwin
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Dotson is ready to make plays for the Commanders and fantasy managers
John Keim speaks on Jahan Dotson's chemistry with Carson Wentz and how effective he can be moving forward.
Daboll's Giants rally from 13 down to beat Titans 21-20
— Brian Daboll promised his New York Giants he wouldn't coach scared and knew the play he'd call for a 2-point conversion even though it had only worked sporadically during training camp.
Here's why a towel cost the Chicago Bears a field goal attempt
Rookie punter Trenton Gill tried to dry off a spot for a field goal attempt ... but ran afoul of an obscure rule.