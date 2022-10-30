Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|NYG
|SEA
SEA 100%
NYG
13
SEA
27
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG225
- 277SEA
Turnovers
- NYG2
- 1SEA
Possession26:2633:34NYGSEA
1st Downs
- NYG14
- 19SEA
Game Highlights
Seahawks recover the punt and turn it into a TD
Tyler Lockett hauls in go-ahead TD
The Giants forced fumble leads to a TD
DK Metcalf is left wide open for a TD
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|7
|3
|3
|13
|Seahawks
|0
|10
|3
|14
|27
|second Quarter
|NYG
|SEA
TD
12:07
DK Metcalf Pass From Geno Smith for 3 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
15 plays, 69 yards, 5:55
|0
|7
TD
5:51
Saquon Barkley 1 Yd Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:39
|7
|7
FG
1:38
Jason Myers Made 35 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 0:45
|7
|10
|third Quarter
|NYG
|SEA
FG
6:04
Graham Gano Made 31 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 79 yards, 8:56
|10
|10
FG
2:42
Jason Myers Made 51 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 42 yards, 3:22
|10
|13
|fourth Quarter
|NYG
|SEA
FG
11:17
Graham Gano Made 45 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 45 yards, 6:25
|13
|13
TD
9:18
Tyler Lockett Pass From Geno Smith for 33 Yds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:59
|13
|20
TD
5:22
Kenneth Walker III 16 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 32 yards, 0:42
|13
|27
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|New York
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|142
|172
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|210
|199
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|118
|157
|Arizona
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|182
|210