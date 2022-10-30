Win Probability 100%

NYG
SEA
SEA 100%

NYG

13

SEA

27

END GAME

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG225
    • 277SEA

  • Turnovers

    • NYG2
    • 1SEA

  • Possession

    NYGSEA
    26:2633:34

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG14
    • 19SEA

Game Information

Lumen Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Seattle, WA
Capacity: 68,740

Game Highlights

Seahawks recover the punt and turn it into a TD

0:52

Tyler Lockett hauls in go-ahead TD

0:20

The Giants forced fumble leads to a TD

0:43

DK Metcalf is left wide open for a TD

0:25

Scoring Summary

1234T
Giants073313
Seahawks01031427
second QuarterNYGSEA
TD
12:07
DK Metcalf Pass From Geno Smith for 3 Yds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
15 plays, 69 yards, 5:55
07
TD
5:51
Saquon Barkley 1 Yd Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan.
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:39
77
FG
1:38
Jason Myers Made 35 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 0:45
710
third QuarterNYGSEA
FG
6:04
Graham Gano Made 31 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 79 yards, 8:56
1010
FG
2:42
Jason Myers Made 51 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 42 yards, 3:22
1013
fourth QuarterNYGSEA
FG
11:17
Graham Gano Made 45 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 45 yards, 6:25
1313
TD
9:18
Tyler Lockett Pass From Geno Smith for 33 Yds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:59
1320
TD
5:22
Kenneth Walker III 16 Yd Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 32 yards, 0:42
1327
