Win Probability 58.8%
|NYJ
|NE
NYJ 58.8%
NYJ
0
NE
0
4th & 7 at NYJ 36
(8:08) B.Mann punts 47 yards to NE 17, Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 19 for 2 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Sherwood, Ineligible Downfield Kick, 5 yards, enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYJ24
- 12NE
Turnovers
- NYJ0
- 0NE
Possession3:223:39NYJNE
1st Downs
- NYJ1
- 0NE
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Foxboro, MA
36°
- Line: NE -3.5
- Over/Under: 38.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jets
|0
|0
|Patriots
|0
|0
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|New York
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|250
|151
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
