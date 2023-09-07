1st Quarter
|DET
|KC
TD
2:46
Amon-Ra St. Brown Pass From Jared Goff for 9 Yds Riley Patterson Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 91 yards, 8:04
|7
|0
2nd Quarter
|DET
|KC
TD
11:50
Rashee Rice Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yd Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 75 yards, 5:56
|7
|7
TD
0:34
Blake Bell Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 82 yards, 1:28
|7
|14
3rd Quarter
|DET
|KC
TD
10:54
Brian Branch 50 Yd Interception Return Riley Patterson Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50
|14
|14
FG
2:10
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 73 yards, 3:34
|14
|17
4th Quarter
|DET
|KC
FG
12:11
Harrison Butker Made 39 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 47 yards, 3:55
|14
|20
TD
7:06
David Montgomery 8 Yd Rush Riley Patterson Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:05
|21
|20