Win Probability 60.3%
|LAR
|SF
SF 60.3%
LAR
7
SF
3
1st & 10 at LAR 25
(8:35) T.Gurley right end to LA 24 for -1 yards (R.Sherman, A.Al-Shaair).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR74
- 11SF
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 0SF
Possession2:333:58LARSF
1st Downs
- LAR4
- 1SF
Game Information
- Santa Clara, CA
- Line: SF -7.0
- Over/Under: 46
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|7
|7
|49ers
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|LAR
|SF
TD
11:08
Brandin Cooks Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:52
|7
|0
FG
8:35
Robbie Gould Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 10 yards, 2:33
|7
|3
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|371
|345
|San Francisco
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|419
|258
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|332
|306
|Arizona
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|310
|398
