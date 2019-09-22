Win Probability 83.5%
|DET
|PHI
DET 83.5%
DET
27
PHI
24
3rd & 10 at PHI 28
(2:00) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to K.Golladay (S.Jones).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DET289
- 368PHI
Turnovers
- DET0
- 2PHI
Possession31:2026:40DETPHI
1st Downs
- DET16
- 22PHI
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lions
|7
|13
|0
|7
|27
|Eagles
|10
|0
|7
|7
|24
|first Quarter
|DET
|PHI
FG
11:30
Jake Elliott Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 3:32
|0
|3
TD
11:14
Jamal Agnew 100 Yrd KO Return, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:14
|7
|3
TD
6:18
Jordan Howard 1 Yard Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:59
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|DET
|PHI
TD
14:09
Kerryon Johnson 1 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-D.Muhlbach, Holder-S.Martin.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:06
|14
|10
FG
3:32
Matt Prater Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 44 yards, 1:21
|17
|10
FG
0:59
Matt Prater Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 0:54
|20
|10
|third Quarter
|DET
|PHI
TD
4:15
Nelson Agholor Pass From Carson Wentz for 20 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
6 plays, 47 yards, 2:44
|20
|17
|fourth Quarter
|DET
|PHI
TD
14:59
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Matthew Stafford for 12 Yrds Matt Prater Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:22
|27
|17
TD
6:59
Nelson Agholor Pass From Carson Wentz for 2 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
10 plays, 80 yards, 4:32
|27
|24
2019 NFC North Standings
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|38
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
