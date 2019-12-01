Win Probability 99.9%

LAR
ARI
LAR 99.9%

LAR

34

ARI

7

4th & 18 at LAR 20

(:30) (Punt formation) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to ARZ 39, Center-J.McQuaide, downed by LA-M.Thomas. PENALTY on LA-M.Thomas, Illegal Touch Kick, 5 yards, enforced at LA 20 - No Play.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAR549
    • 197ARI

  • Turnovers

    • LAR0
    • 1ARI

  • Possession

    LARARI
    25:0334:27

  • 1st Downs

    • LAR27
    • 13ARI

Game Information

State Farm Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • Line: LAR -2.5
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 65,000

Game Highlights

Rapp's first INT is a pick-6 of Kyler

0:18

Scoring Summary

1234T
Rams31714034
Cardinals00077
first QuarterLARARI
FG
10:00
Greg Zuerlein Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 5:04
30
second QuarterLARARI
TD
14:17
Tyler Higbee Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 81 yards, 4:02
100
TD
2:41
Todd Gurley II 1 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:14
170
FG
0:04
Greg Zuerlein Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 63 yards, 1:53
200
third QuarterLARARI
TD
8:44
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 92 yards, 3:17
270
TD
8:28
Taylor Rapp 31 Yrd Interception Return, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
2 plays, 0 yards, 0:16
340
fourth QuarterLARARI
TD
8:42
Kyler Murray 15 Yard Rush Zane Gonzalez Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 80 yards, 5:15
347
