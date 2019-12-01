Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 99.9%
|LAR
|ARI
LAR 99.9%
LAR
34
ARI
7
4th & 18 at LAR 20
(:30) (Punt formation) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to ARZ 39, Center-J.McQuaide, downed by LA-M.Thomas. PENALTY on LA-M.Thomas, Illegal Touch Kick, 5 yards, enforced at LA 20 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR549
- 197ARI
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 1ARI
Possession25:0334:27LARARI
1st Downs
- LAR27
- 13ARI
Game Information
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- Line: LAR -2.5
- Over/Under: 48
Game Highlights
Rapp's first INT is a pick-6 of Kyler
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|3
|17
|14
|0
|34
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|LAR
|ARI
FG
10:00
Greg Zuerlein Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 5:04
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|LAR
|ARI
TD
14:17
Tyler Higbee Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 81 yards, 4:02
|10
|0
TD
2:41
Todd Gurley II 1 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:14
|17
|0
FG
0:04
Greg Zuerlein Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 63 yards, 1:53
|20
|0
|third Quarter
|LAR
|ARI
TD
8:44
Cooper Kupp Pass From Jared Goff for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 92 yards, 3:17
|27
|0
TD
8:28
Taylor Rapp 31 Yrd Interception Return, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
2 plays, 0 yards, 0:16
|34
|0
|fourth Quarter
|LAR
|ARI
TD
8:42
Kyler Murray 15 Yard Rush Zane Gonzalez Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 80 yards, 5:15
|34
|7
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|Seattle
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|292
|263
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|249
|243
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317