Win Probability 70.8%

NYG
PHI
NYG 70.8%

NYG

14

PHI

10

2nd & 3 at NYG 34

(10:56) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for no gain (J.Hargrave).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG252
    • 300PHI

  • Turnovers

    • NYG2
    • 1PHI

  • Possession

    NYGPHI
    29:1619:48

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG10
    • 17PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Philadelphia, PA 19103
  • 67°
  • Line: PHI -5.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 69,696
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:NYG 34
Drive:6 plays, 31 yds6 plays, 31 yards, 3:11
NYG PHI 50 20 20 NYG PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 3 at NYG 34
WIN %: 70.8
(10:56) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for no gain (J.Hargrave).

Wayne GallmanNYG, RB, #22

3REC
3YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Giants707014
Eagles730010
first QuarterNYGPHI
TD
8:45
Carson Wentz 1 Yard Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:15
07
TD
4:13
Golden Tate Pass From Daniel Jones for 39 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
1 play, 39 yards, 0:07
77
second QuarterNYGPHI
FG
13:31
Jake Elliott Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 57 yards, 5:45
710
third QuarterNYGPHI
TD
6:45
Wayne Gallman 1 Yard Rush, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
4 plays, 88 yards, 2:06
1410
Data is currently unavailable.