DET
LAR
DET

16

LAR

17

1st & 10 at DET 46

(3:56) D.Swift right tackle to DET 47 for 1 yard (G.Gaines).

  • Total Yards

    • DET283
    • 237LAR

    • DET0
    • 0LAR

    DETLAR
    20:1620:48

    • DET12
    • 16LAR

SoFi Stadium
Coverage: FOX
SoFi Stadium
  • Inglewood, CA 90301
  • 69°
Capacity: 71,500
D'Andre SwiftDET, RB, #32

5REC
83YDS
1TD
Lions106016
Rams314017
first QuarterDETLAR
TD
12:07
D'Andre Swift Pass From Jared Goff for 63 Yrds, A.Seibert extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
70
FG
7:28
Austin Seibert Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 35 yards, 4:39
100
FG
2:55
Matt Gay Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 67 yards, 4:33
103
second QuarterDETLAR
FG
13:40
Austin Seibert Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 46 yards, 4:15
133
TD
8:36
Van Jefferson Pass From Matthew Stafford for 11 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:04
1310
TD
1:23
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 2 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
11 plays, 74 yards, 5:44
1317
FG
0:04
Austin Seibert Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 52 yards, 1:19
1617
