Win Probability 64.7%
|DET
|LAR
LAR 64.7%
DET
16
LAR
17
1st & 10 at DET 46
(3:56) D.Swift right tackle to DET 47 for 1 yard (G.Gaines).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DET283
- 237LAR
Turnovers
- DET0
- 0LAR
Possession20:1620:48DETLAR
1st Downs
- DET12
- 16LAR
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lions
|10
|6
|0
|16
|Rams
|3
|14
|0
|17
|first Quarter
|DET
|LAR
TD
12:07
D'Andre Swift Pass From Jared Goff for 63 Yrds, A.Seibert extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
|7
|0
FG
7:28
Austin Seibert Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 35 yards, 4:39
|10
|0
FG
2:55
Matt Gay Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 67 yards, 4:33
|10
|3
|second Quarter
|DET
|LAR
FG
13:40
Austin Seibert Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 46 yards, 4:15
|13
|3
TD
8:36
Van Jefferson Pass From Matthew Stafford for 11 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:04
|13
|10
TD
1:23
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 2 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
11 plays, 74 yards, 5:44
|13
|17
FG
0:04
Austin Seibert Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 52 yards, 1:19
|16
|17
2021 NFC North Standings
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
