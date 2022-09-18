Game Leaders
Passing Yards
T. Brady4-6, 47 YDS
J. Winston5-6, 27 YDS
Rushing Yards
L. Fournette4 CAR, 8 YDS
M. Ingram II5 CAR, 30 YDS
|TB
|NO
TB
0
NO
3
END QUARTER 1
Current Weather
89°
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|Saints
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|TB
|NO
FG
9:02
Wil Lutz Made 31 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 63 yards, 5:58
|0
|3
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|26
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
Ravens wide receiver continues his hot start to the 2022 season as the Ravens began their home opener in spectacular fashion.
The fits are in full swing for the second week of the NFL's 2022 regular season.
Cowboys fan Scooter Magruder tries to convince himself the season will be OK even though Dak Prescott is out.
Our betting experts answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding Monday night's matchups between the Titans and Bills, and the Vikings and Eagles.
Saquon Barkley shares his love for boxing and how that translates to football.
Rex Ryan implores the Packers to beat the Bears, as they will go into panic mode if they lose.