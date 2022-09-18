Win Probability 59.4%

TB
NO
TB 59.4%

TB

0

NO

3

END QUARTER 1

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB55
    • 65NO

  • Turnovers

    • TB1
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    TBNO
    9:445:16

  • 1st Downs

    • TB2
    • 5NO

Game Information

Caesars Superdome
Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 73,000
Down:3rd & 4
Ball on:TB 29
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
TB NO 50 20 20 TB NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 59.4
END QUARTER 1
Data is currently unavailable.