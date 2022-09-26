Win Probability 67.7%
|SF
|DEN
SF 67.7%
SF
7
DEN
0
3rd & 4 at SF 41
(5:21) (Shotgun) PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 41 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF113
- 6DEN
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0DEN
Possession2:347:07SFDEN
1st Downs
- SF6
- 0DEN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Denver, CO
71°
- Line: SF -1.5
- Over/Under: 45.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|7
|7
|Broncos
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|SF
|DEN
TD
7:56
Brandon Aiyuk Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 3 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:11
|7
|0
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|26
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|70
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|87
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|65
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|26
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|84
|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|64
|77
NFL News
NFL Week 3 trolls - Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns roasted their opponents on Twitter
Week 3's action incited some good burns on social media -- and several teams were left holding L's
How Carson Wentz's poor performance affects his fantasy value
Liz Loza breaks down why fantasy managers shouldn't be high on Carson Wentz after his poor performance vs. the Eagles.
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
— Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday.
Aaron Donald becomes the fastest DT to 100 sacks
Aaron Donald sacks Kyler Murray to become the fastest defensive tackle in NFL history to 100 career sacks.
Cordarrelle Patterson rumbles Falcons past Seahawks 27-23
— Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and the Atlanta Falcons picked up their first win of the season in beating the Seattle Seahawks...
Saleh assesses Flacco's performance, Wilson's status
Jets head coach Robert Saleh assess Joe Flacco's recent game performance and Zach Wilson's potential return.